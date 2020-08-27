Market Overview

Cramer Advises Viewers On Landcadia, Inseego And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 27, 2020 8:37am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Churchill Capital III Corp (NYSE: CCXX) is one of the more credible in the SPAC space. He would like to see some numbers and he thinks MultiPlan is going to be a good company when it merges with CCXX.

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A (NYSE: RDS-A) is an oil company, and Cramer would not touch it.

Cramer likes Tilman Fertitta, the CEO of Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCA). He wouldn't go against him because he has made too much money for people.

Inseego Corp (NASDAQ: INSG) is another 5G play and there are a lot of them around, but it is good and Cramer likes it.

GrowGeneration Corp (NASDAQ: GRWG) has been manipulated, said Cramer. He believes in the company and he thinks it is ridiculously cheap.

Cramer doesn't want to own the pipeline companies. He is not a buyer of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE).

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning Round

