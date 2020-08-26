Market Overview

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2020 3:26pm   Comments
'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On Twitter, Booking Holdings And More

Joe Terranova said on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" said he owns Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) and he suggested to others to buy it as well. He likes it because of its strong fundamentals.

Stephanie Link owns Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) and she still likes the stock. She said it had a very good quarter, but she would wait for a pullback to buy more.

Karen Firestone would not sell Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG). She expects it to do well on a vaccine approval.

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) has been moving higher because people are at home and trying to figure out ways to work out, said Tiffany McGhee. She thinks this is going to continue.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Joe Terranova Karen Firestone Stephanie Link Tiffany McGheeMedia Trading Ideas

