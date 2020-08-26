Cramer Weighs In On General Electric, Chevron And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said we don't use Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE: SMG) a lot in the fall so he would take the money and run.

Cramer would stay in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC).

You should buy General Electric Company (NYSE: GE), said Cramer. He believes in the CEO.

Cramer doesn't like the oil and gas sector and he thinks it is uninvestible. Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is the only large oil company he would buy.

Cramer is still backing the CEO of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AAXN) and his work. Nothing has changed for him.

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) is up 133% and that is a little bit too much for Cramer. He would like to take profits in the name.