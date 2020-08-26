Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cramer Weighs In On General Electric, Chevron And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2020 7:24am   Comments
Share:
Cramer Weighs In On General Electric, Chevron And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said we don't use Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE: SMG) a lot in the fall so he would take the money and run.

Cramer would stay in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC).

You should buy General Electric Company (NYSE: GE), said Cramer. He believes in the CEO.

Cramer doesn't like the oil and gas sector and he thinks it is uninvestible. Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is the only large oil company he would buy.

Cramer is still backing the CEO of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AAXN) and his work. Nothing has changed for him.

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) is up 133% and that is a little bit too much for Cramer. He would like to take profits in the name.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CVX + AAXN)

3 ETFs For The New Look Dow Jones Industrial Average
NHC Issues Storm Warning On US Gulf Coast As Oil Majors Begin Evacuation Procedures
GE Inks $1.2B Deals With Iraq To Improve Country's Power Infrastructure
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 17, 2020
How ChargePoint Plans To Ride The EV Wave
Oil Giants Have Contrasting Approaches To The Crisis
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundMedia

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.