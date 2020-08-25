'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For August 25: UPS, Toll Brothers And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian said it's not over for the housing stocks. He sees more upside and he wants to buy Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) on unusually high options activity.

Michael Farr wants to buy Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE: RTX). He thinks the stock might be sleepy for a while, but he likes it.

Stephanie Link is a buyer of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS). She believes there is more upside for the stock.

Josh Brown likes Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX).