'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On Bank Of America, Best Buy And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Stephanie Link revealed she owns Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) and she doesn't own Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) anymore. She believes the execution is better at Bank of America even though it is more expensive. Bank of America trades at 12 times earnings and 0.9 times price to book, while Citigroup trades at 10 times earnings and 0.6 times price of book. Link concluded that Citigroup is cheap, but cheap for a reason and she prefers Bank of America.

Pete Najarian feels Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) is still a buy. He understands the cautiousness on the call, but he is impressed by digital growth. Najarian sees the pullback as a buying opportunity and he might buy the stock by the end of the day.

Michael Farr likes Accenture Plc (NYSE: ACN), but he believes it's a little bit pricey right now. He owns the stock and he is going to hold it. If it pulls back, he is going to buy more.

Josh Brown would pick Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) over AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T). He owns Verizon and he believes it's going to break out above its all-time highs. He sees the business as indispensable and he would close his eyes and buy more at the current price.