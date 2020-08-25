Cramer Gives His Opinion On Linde, Barrick Gold And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes Plug Power Inc's (NASDAQ: PLUG) acquisitions and its story, but he prefers Linde PLC (NYSE: LIN). He finds Plug Power a little speculative.

Cramer does not want to endorse Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE: HII).

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) has a gang that can't shoot straight, said Cramer. He would skip the stock. He would rather buy Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN).

The merger with DuPont (NYSE: DD) is going to be terrific for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE: IFF) and the stock is a buy, said Cramer.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KPTI) is a cancer spec and Cramer never says no to those.

Cramer is a very big fan of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE: GOLD). He would buy a half of the position now and he would wait for a pullback to buy more.