'Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Best Buy

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova said he purchased Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) in late March and early April and it has been challenging to stay with it.

He is worried the company won't be able to keep up with the performance from the last quarter and he thinks the expectations for the earnings report are high. Terranova is not going to get out of Best Buy because he thinks it's the right place to be, but he's nervous and he's going to be ready to pull the trigger and sell if the company misses on the expectations.

Kourtney Gibson is not in the position anymore, but she expects to see some continued growth moving forward. If she was in a position now, she would not sell the stock. Gibson said Best Buy is pivoting and adjusting to the Amazon era, with its price matching and she expects the management to continue in that direction.

