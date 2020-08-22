'Fast Money' Picks For August 24
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Tim Seymour said Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) had some painful lessons and it failed some classes. He sees some signs of rationalization and growth and he likes the stock.
The revenue growth in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) is gigantic and we are in early innings, said Karen Finerman. She thinks the stock is cheap.
Brian Kelly would buy VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSE: GDX). It traded higher despite the strength in the U.S. dollar.
Steve Grasso wants to buy iShares Expanded Tech-Software ETF (BATS: IGV).
