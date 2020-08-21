Market Overview

'Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Loop Capital's Salesforce Call

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 21, 2020 2:35pm   Comments
Shannon Saccocia spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM). The stock was initiaated by Loop Capital as a Sell with a price target of $150.

Saccocia owns it and she thinks it's not overvalued. She understands concerns and is also interested to see how much will small business spending slow down. Even if there is a short-term slowdown, she sees the stock as a long-term story.

Stephanie Link also has a long position in Salesforce. She said everybody knows the enterprise spending is going to be weak, but when the company reports earnings next week she is going to look for a different number.

She is interested in the current remaining performance obligation, which is a fancy name for the leading indicator of bookings. Wall Street is forecasting 16% and the company is guiding 15% to 20%, so at the lower end of the range. If the stock declines Link would buy more.

