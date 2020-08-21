'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For August 21: Lennar, Shopify And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Shannon Saccocia revealed she has a long position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA). She likes it because of the huge rise in the middle class in China.

Kevin O'Leary is a buyer of Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP).

Jon Najarian bought Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) on strong existing home sales for the second month in a row.

Stephanie Link wants to buy Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) on Friday.