Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For August 21: Lennar, Shopify And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 21, 2020 2:13pm   Comments
Share:
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For August 21: Lennar, Shopify And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Shannon Saccocia revealed she has a long position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA). She likes it because of the huge rise in the middle class in China.

Kevin O'Leary is a buyer of Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP).

Jon Najarian bought Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) on strong existing home sales for the second month in a row.

Stephanie Link wants to buy Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) on Friday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JNJ + BABA)

Wall Street Weighs In On Alibaba's Impressive User Growth, Investing In The Future
Ex-FDA Commissioner Analyzes Johnson & Johnson's Mega Vaccine Trial
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine Data, Sorrento To Buy R&D Partner, Kymera IPO
Johnson & Johnson Borrows $7.5B To Fund Its Purchase Of Momenta
Pfizer, BioNTech Say Second Coronavirus Vaccine Shows Fewer Side Effects Than Their First Candidate
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon Najarian Kevin O'Leary Shannon Saccocia Stephanie LinkMedia

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.