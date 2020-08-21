Cramer Gives His Opinion On Yeti, Boeing And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer revealed he loves Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE: YETI). He thinks it's a good company and the brand keeps getting extension.

Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) is a heartbreaker and it has to get inventory under control, said Cramer. He wouldn't sell the stock because he hasn't lost faith, but he would rather buy Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE).

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) does central nervous system, anxiety and depression and that is a very hard area, said Cramer. He added that almost everybody fails to do that and he wants to take a pass on the stock.

Ooma Inc (NYSE: OOMA) is a small business, so Cramer is worried.

Cramer would hold Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) because it's got to get better. He wouldn't get excited about because all the airlines are in trouble.

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE: BJ) had an amazing quarter and the stock has been incredible, thinks Cramer. He expects it to continue to do well.

Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) represents small- and medium-sized business, so Cramer can't recommend it now.