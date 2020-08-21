Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cramer Gives His Opinion On Yeti, Boeing And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 21, 2020 7:47am   Comments
Share:
Cramer Gives His Opinion On Yeti, Boeing And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer revealed he loves Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE: YETI). He thinks it's a good company and the brand keeps getting extension.

Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) is a heartbreaker and it has to get inventory under control, said Cramer. He wouldn't sell the stock because he hasn't lost faith, but he would rather buy Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE).

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) does central nervous system, anxiety and depression and that is a very hard area, said Cramer. He added that almost everybody fails to do that and he wants to take a pass on the stock.

Ooma Inc (NYSE: OOMA) is a small business, so Cramer is worried.

Cramer would hold Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) because it's got to get better. He wouldn't get excited about because all the airlines are in trouble.

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE: BJ) had an amazing quarter and the stock has been incredible, thinks Cramer. He expects it to continue to do well.

Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) represents small- and medium-sized business, so Cramer can't recommend it now.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BA + BAC)

Johnson & Johnson Borrows $7.5B To Fund Its Purchase Of Momenta
Boeing Gets First Order For The Troubled 737 MAX Aircraft This Year
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Bank of America
Is Buffett Selling Banks, Buying Gold A Warning Sign For Investors?
Improved Execution To 'Open Doors' For Daseke; Acquisitions On Horizon
Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundMedia

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.