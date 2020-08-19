'Halftime Report' Traders Advise Viewers On Nike, Netflix And More

Joe Terranova said on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" he is comfortable getting into Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) at its current price level.

Jenny Harrington said she owns Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA), but she hasn't made money on this position. She thinks the stock is cheap and there are a lot of things the management could do to unleash value and expand multiple. Harrington sees upside potential for the stock, but it is now an unenthusiastic hold.

Jim Lebenthal would buy Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) or CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) in the health care sector.

Stephen Weiss would keep owning Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), but he is not putting new money in the name. He is waiting for a pullback to buy more shares.