'Halftime Report' Traders Advise Viewers On Nike, Netflix And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2020 2:45pm   Comments
Joe Terranova said on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" he is comfortable getting into Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) at its current price level.

Jenny Harrington said she owns Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA), but she hasn't made money on this position. She thinks the stock is cheap and there are a lot of things the management could do to unleash value and expand multiple. Harrington sees upside potential for the stock, but it is now an unenthusiastic hold.

Jim Lebenthal would buy Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) or CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) in the health care sector.

Stephen Weiss would keep owning Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), but he is not putting new money in the name. He is waiting for a pullback to buy more shares.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jenny Harrington Jim Lebenthal Joe Terranova Stephen WeissMedia

