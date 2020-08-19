'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For August 19: Lilly, Centurylink And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jenny Harrington said Centurylink Inc (NYSE: CTL) should be a long-term beneficiary in this environment. The stock still trades 16% down year to date, it has a 9% dividend yield and it trades at 7 times earnings, explained Harrington.

Jim Lebenthal wants to buy Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG).

Stephen Weiss is a buyer of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS) heading into earnings.

Joe Terranova would sell Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) and buy AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV).