'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For August 19: Lilly, Centurylink And More
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jenny Harrington said Centurylink Inc (NYSE: CTL) should be a long-term beneficiary in this environment. The stock still trades 16% down year to date, it has a 9% dividend yield and it trades at 7 times earnings, explained Harrington.
Jim Lebenthal wants to buy Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG).
Stephen Weiss is a buyer of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS) heading into earnings.
Joe Terranova would sell Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) and buy AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV).
