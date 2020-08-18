'Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Nvidia: Pullback Ahead?

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Stephanie Link spoke about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) after BMO raised its price target to $565.

She doesn't like it when analysts do this ahead of the earnings report, but she understands why there is so much fondness for the stock. Link is concerned it won't be able to live to its expectations. She doesn't want to sell her position, but she is nervous about a potential pullback. If it happens, it might be a buying opportunity.

Josh Brown is concerned about the multiple expansion for the stock as it trades significantly higher than its average multiple over the last five years. The multiple is getting ridiculous, said Brown. He doesn't want to sell because he still believes Nvidia is going to be the most important semiconductor company in the next decade, but a lot of that is already priced in.

Sarat Sethi is also nervous about the stock because it usually pulls back on earnings when the expectations are this high. He would buy more on the pullback. He considers the stock a core holding and he wants to own it for many years. He would trim the position only if it becomes more than 4% of his total portfolio.

Nvidia's stock closed Tuesday at $490.43 per share.