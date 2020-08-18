Market Overview

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For August 18: Workhorse, Uber And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 18, 2020 2:44pm   Comments
Share:
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian said he's a buyer of Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS). He noticed unusual options activity in the name.

Bryn Talkington recommended a long position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE: ET). She said it has a distribution yield of close to 18% and you can also get a potential capital appreciation.

Sarat Sethi wants to buy Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) on the news it launched Uber Pass subscription service.

Josh Brown revealed he doubled his position in Store Capital Corp (NYSE: STOR) during the second quarter.

Stephanie Link likes Deere & Company (NYSE: DE).

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

