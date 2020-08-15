Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Fast Money Picks For August 17

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 15, 2020 10:52am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Brian Kelly recommended a long position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM).

Steve Grasso likes United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI). He explained that there are a lot of uncertainties about the future so people should be renting equipment, not purchasing it.

Bonawyn Eison wants to buy Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) because of its innovation, gross margin and central business.

Pete Najarian sees an opportunity in Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) after the recent decline in price.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NEM + URI)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Why BofA Is Double Downgrading Iamgold
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On Amazon, Cisco And More
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bonawyn Eison Brian Kelly CNBC Fast Money Pete Najarian Steve GrassoMedia Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.