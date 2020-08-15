Fast Money Picks For August 17
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Brian Kelly recommended a long position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM).
Steve Grasso likes United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI). He explained that there are a lot of uncertainties about the future so people should be renting equipment, not purchasing it.
Bonawyn Eison wants to buy Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) because of its innovation, gross margin and central business.
Pete Najarian sees an opportunity in Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) after the recent decline in price.
