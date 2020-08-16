'Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Sherwin-Williams, American Express And More

Stephanie Link said on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," that she prefers Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE: SWK) over Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE: SNA).

She owns Stanley Black & Decker and she thinks that it is poised to do well next year. She said that it is a little more expensive than Snap-on, but the risk-reward is more attractive. Link likes Stanley Black & Decker because of its billion-dollar cost-saving program that could lead to 36% growth in earnings next year.

Jim Lebenthal thinks that Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE: SHW) is still a buy. He believes that it should move higher to catch up with Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD).

Pete Najarian said that American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) is the least expensive among the big names, but maybe for the right reasons. It has been lagging, but Najarian is hoping that it could catch up. He owns the stock and he is selling calls against it.