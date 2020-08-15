'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From August 14

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Rob Sechan chose Consumer Discretionary SPDR (NYSE: XLY) as his final trade for Friday. He expects the retailers to post good earnings numbers next week.

Jim Lebenthal likes CBS Corporation Common Stock (NASDAQ: VIAC) on the news that it is going to get bundled in with Apple's TV plus.

Pete Najarian noticed some call options buying in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP). He thinks that the railroad stocks still have some upside.

Stephanie Link wants to buy VF Corp (NYSE: VFC). She said that it has $2.8 billion in cash so its dividend is safe.