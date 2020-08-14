Cramer's 7 Deadly Sins Of Stock Investing

Pundits love telling investors how to invest their money, but seldom does one go over a list of how not to invest in stocks. CNBC's Jim Cramer went over during his "Mad Money" show what he calls his "seven deadly sins of investing."

1. No Cheerleading: There is no room for "cheerleading" in stocks, Cramer said. Instead of cheering a winning stock in hopes it goes even higher, take some profits off the table, the CNBC host said.

"Buy low, sell high — not buy low, cheerlead high."

2. Don't Fall Into Momentum Traps: Investors need to avoid buying stocks for the simple reason that they're going up, Cramer said. In fact, investors should be able to understand how a company makes money and list three reasons for buying the stock.

3. Don't Look For The Next Big Thing: There is one and only one Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) in the market, Cramer said.

"Stop trying to find the next Tesla when you can just buy Tesla," he said.

4. Avoid Low-Dollar Stocks: Investors may assume they've found a winner when buying a low-dollar stock. But there is often a reason why a stock is cheap: "management stinks," Cramer said.

5. Avoid Penny Stocks: Penny stocks are plagued with pump-and-dump schemes. Those that aren't are likely drowning in debt.

"You shouldn't even think about owning a single-digit stock unless you know how to read a balance sheet," Cramer said.

6. Don't Be Greedy: Investors sitting on a "monster gain" shouldn't make the mistake of sitting on their stock, Cramer said.

Instead, investors may want to cash out the initial investment and "let the rest run so you're playing with the house's money."

7. Stop Heckling: Heckling pundits, especially Cramer himself, is "not a strategy," the "Mad Money" host said.

"I'm here as your investing coach. My job is to find good companies and recommend their stocks when the price is right," he said. "Not when some random person badgers me on social media."

Screenshot courtesy of CNBC.