'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On Disney And Dividend Stocks

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Stephen Weiss said he sold his position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) because he has enough exposure in the stocks that should do well if get a vaccine.

Disney is still going to bleed cash, everybody loves it and most of the good news is already in the stock, thinks Weiss. He believes it will trade higher, but he doesn't see much upside for the stock and he thinks others will do better.

Jenny Harrington said that interest rates are so low that they're not a competitor to dividend stocks. At 13 times earnings and less, the dividend stocks are super cheap and they offer a tremendous value, relative to a broader market.

Harrington likes Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD), which has a dividend yield of almost 10% and it trades at 10 times forward earnings. It has very little exposure to crude oil, but it still trades along with crude oil. She would also look at Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI).