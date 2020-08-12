'Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Monster Beverage, Thermo Fisher And More

On CNBC‘s "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova said that he owns Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: MNST) and it's going higher. The company is thinking about innovation and its e-commerce sales are up over 200% in the pandemic.

Jim Lebenthal said that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) makes everything you need in the pandemic and after the pandemic, everything you need with aging demographic in the developing world. He thinks that 25 times earnings is not too much for this company.

Stephen Weiss said that Crown Castle International Corp (NYSE: CCI) has a great strategy, which hasn't paid of so far, but it will now because it is small cells and 5G needs a lot more small cells because the frequency doesn't go as far. It will be a winner in the space, but other stocks will give you more alpha, believes Weiss.

Jenny Harrington recommended a long position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE) for a dividend growth portfolio. It has a 2% dividend yield now, but it is growing it at 12% this year and 10% next year.