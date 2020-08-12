Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cramer Gives His Opinion On Domino's Pizza, Twilio And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2020 8:45am   Comments
Share:
Cramer Gives His Opinion On Domino's Pizza, Twilio And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) is a COVID-19 stock. He would leg into it, but he wouldn't be aggressive.

Cramer prefers Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) over GrowGeneration Corp (NASDAQ: GRWG).

Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) will probably come down, said Cramer. But he likes the stock.

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWH) is very well run and people are going to continue to like camping, said Cramer. The stock had a major run and it is susceptible to a pullback.

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ: RPD) is a very good company, but the whole sector could be due for a pullback, believes Cramer.

Cramer would buy more shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) if it pulls back. He explained that it has already moved higher.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CWH + BYND)

110 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
95 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
55 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Beyond Meat's Shifted Focus To Retail Drove Record Sales In Q2, CEO Tells Cramer
85 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundMedia

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.