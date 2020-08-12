Cramer Gives His Opinion On Domino's Pizza, Twilio And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) is a COVID-19 stock. He would leg into it, but he wouldn't be aggressive.

Cramer prefers Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) over GrowGeneration Corp (NASDAQ: GRWG).

Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) will probably come down, said Cramer. But he likes the stock.

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWH) is very well run and people are going to continue to like camping, said Cramer. The stock had a major run and it is susceptible to a pullback.

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ: RPD) is a very good company, but the whole sector could be due for a pullback, believes Cramer.

Cramer would buy more shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) if it pulls back. He explained that it has already moved higher.