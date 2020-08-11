'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On Shake Shack, Corning And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Stephanie Link said she would buy more shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH), but she would wait for a weak day. She likes the stock a lot and she would hold it for a long time.

Josh Brown said that Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) stock is not going to work until we return to work and tourism. He expects it to do well in the long term and he would own the stock.

Jon Najarian would continue to hold BP plc (NYSE: BP). The stock did very well in August.

Meghan Shue said that you can play weaker U.S. dollar with cyclicals, international stocks and gold. She explained that the U.S. dollar is anti-cyclical currency, so when the growth is improving better than expectations, particularly outside of the U.S., we tend to see the dollar to weaken and cyclicals to do well.

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) is still a buy, believes Link. She believes that the earnings were good, despite the stock trading lower. Link thinks that Fortinet is a great security company and she wants to own the stock at its current price.

Brown thinks that an investment into an equally weighted ETF would reduce volatility, but it probably wouldn't give a sustainable performance gain versus the SPY.

Najarian would hold Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW). He expects it to do well on the demand for the iPhone 12.