Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On Shake Shack, Corning And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 11, 2020 3:10pm   Comments
Share:
'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On Shake Shack, Corning And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Stephanie Link said she would buy more shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH), but she would wait for a weak day. She likes the stock a lot and she would hold it for a long time.

Josh Brown said that Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) stock is not going to work until we return to work and tourism. He expects it to do well in the long term and he would own the stock.

Jon Najarian would continue to hold BP plc (NYSE: BP). The stock did very well in August.

Meghan Shue said that you can play weaker U.S. dollar with cyclicals, international stocks and gold. She explained that the U.S. dollar is anti-cyclical currency, so when the growth is improving better than expectations, particularly outside of the U.S., we tend to see the dollar to weaken and cyclicals to do well.

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) is still a buy, believes Link. She believes that the earnings were good, despite the stock trading lower. Link thinks that Fortinet is a great security company and she wants to own the stock at its current price.

Brown thinks that an investment into an equally weighted ETF would reduce volatility, but it probably wouldn't give a sustainable performance gain versus the SPY.

Najarian would hold Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW). He expects it to do well on the demand for the iPhone 12.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BP + FTNT)

Can Oil Giants Play The Long Game?
'A Long Way To Go': Stock Market Update For The Week Ahead
Recap: Fortinet Q2 Earnings
Are Oil Giants Fighting For Profits Or Survival?
84 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In BP And Tilray
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon Najarian Josh Brown Meghan Shue Stepanie LinkMedia Trading Ideas

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.