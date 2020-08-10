'Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Nvidia And Taiwan Semi

Tiffany McGhee spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA). She commented on Bank of America‘s decision to raise the price target for the stock to $520. McGhee has a long position in the name for six years and she still likes the stock. She continues to like the story and she is absolutely behind it.

Stephen Weiss has a long position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE: TSM). He thinks that the company is great and he sees it as an outsource play. Weiss believes the stock is very cheap and he thinks that it is going to continue to trade higher.