'Fast Money' Picks For August 10
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Bonawyn Eison said that he wants to fade the rally in Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL).
Jeff Mills likes Crown Castle International Corp (NYSE: CCI).
Steve Grasso wants to buy the weakness in Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO). He finds the sell-off silly.
Guy Adami is a buyer of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB).
