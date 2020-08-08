Market Overview

'Fast Money' Picks For August 10

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 08, 2020 10:14am   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Bonawyn Eison said that he wants to fade the rally in Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL).

Jeff Mills likes Crown Castle International Corp (NYSE: CCI).

Steve Grasso wants to buy the weakness in Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO). He finds the sell-off silly.

Guy Adami is a buyer of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB).

