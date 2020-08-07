'Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Micron, Caterpillar And More

Stephen Weiss said on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) has been down because of the memory being down. He owns the stock and he didn't sell any. He is looking to buy some more if it drops to the low $40s.

Pete Najarian bought Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS), but it hasn't moved as he expected. He continues to own the stock and he is selling calls against his long position. He likes the casino stocks, but they are currently under a lot of pressure.

If you are looking for bonds to produce return above equities, you should be bearish on bonds, said Liz Young. But if you are looking for a correlation benefit, stay in them, she added. She is a little bit more comfortable owning bonds than she was three months ago.

Jim Lebenthal sees Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) as a longer-term play. He expects it to trade above $160 in a year or so.

Weiss would buy Inseego Corp (NASDAQ: INSG) after it dropped on earnings.

Najarian thinks that there is some upside in United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X). He owns calls in the name.

Young said that she would own the industrials, consumer discretionary, health care and Europe.