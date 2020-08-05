Joe Terranova Shares His Thoughts On Monster Beverage And Palo Alto

Joe Terranova spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: MNST) and Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW).

He owns Monster Beverage and he used to own Palo Alto Networks. He thinks both companies are strong acquisition targets in their industries. Terranova added that Palo Alto is clearly breaking out on the upside.

He is very pleased with the way Rodney Sacks was managing the business of Monster Beverage through the pandemic. Terranova believes the stock is a little bit rich on the P/E ratio, but the business model has been working over the last couple of years. The company is showing growth and investors are willing to pay the premium for it.