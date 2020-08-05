'Halftime Report' Traders Advise Viewers On GM, Blackrock And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova said he is a little bit concerned about holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech (NYSE: XBI). He thinks there are too many COVID-19 potential vaccine makers. He wouldn't buy it at its current price level, but he is going to maintain his long position, with a tight stop underneath $105.

Stephen Weiss thinks Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) is a buy. He explained that it seems that the company is collecting rents. He also likes the management.

Sarat Sethi would hold General Motors Company (NYSE: GM). He said the stock is discounting negative growth at these levels and it should do well.

Brenda Vingiello said she would be a little more cautious on Hershey Co (NYSE: HSY). She is concerned about the management's guidance for Halloween because they're assuming it will be the same as previous years.

Terranova is comfortable purchasing Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) at its current price level.

Weiss thinks that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) is going to do better than Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) in the next five years. He is not sure that Snap is going to be around in the next five years.

Sethi would buy QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) here. It's one of his largest position and he likes the stock.

Vingiello believes that BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) should continue to do well.