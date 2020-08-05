'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For August 5: Deere, Moderna And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Brenda Vingiello said that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) is an uniquely positioned company. It's an essential service, but it's also poised to participate in economic recovery when volume starts to recover and Vingiello started to see that happening. She is a buyer of the stock.

Stephen Weiss wants to buy Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA). He said the stock is down because the company has not yet received government money for the COVID-19 vaccine. He decided to add to his long position because he likes the news for its CMV vaccine for a disease that can cause birth defects. It could be a $5 billion product.

Sarat Sethi believes the energy stocks are going to catch a bid when all the indexes move higher. He wants to buy Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX).

Joe Terranova is bullish on Deere & Company (NYSE: DE). He noticed that it's breaking out on the upside.