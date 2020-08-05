Market Overview

Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Kellogg, Uber And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2020
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes Kellogg Company (NYSE: K). It's not his favorite food stock, but it's not bad as it used to be.

Instead of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE: SMAR), Cramer would buy ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) or salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM).

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) is okay, but it has to get rid of anything that is not making money, said Cramer. He thinks it's capable of doing that and if it doesn't, it just won't work.

Cramer is a seller of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX). The stock is almost at its high.

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundMedia

