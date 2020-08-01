Market Overview

'Fast Money' Picks For August 3: SIlver, Apple And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 01, 2020 7:53am   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money," Bonawyn Eison revealed that he is bullish on Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT).

Carter Worth said that it is great if you own precious metals like iShares Silver Trust (NYSE: SLV), but he also wants to own Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Steve Grasso thinks that Trinseo S.A. (NYSE: TSE) is still undervalued.

Brian Kelly is a buyer of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL).

