'Fast Money' Picks For August 3: SIlver, Apple And More
On CNBC's "Fast Money," Bonawyn Eison revealed that he is bullish on Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT).
Carter Worth said that it is great if you own precious metals like iShares Silver Trust (NYSE: SLV), but he also wants to own Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Steve Grasso thinks that Trinseo S.A. (NYSE: TSE) is still undervalued.
Brian Kelly is a buyer of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL).
