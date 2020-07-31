'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For July 31: Caterpillar, UPS And More
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Stephanie Link said she likes United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS). It had a phenomenal quarter and it will get a stay-at-home re-rating, said Link.
Michael Farr is a buyer of Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT). He thinks that the medical device sector is coming back as they are doing elective procedures again.
Jim Lebenthal wants to buy Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT). He said that the quarter was good and he sees the stock as a good long term hold.
Jon Najarian thinks that Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) is a buy.
