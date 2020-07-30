Drilling Deep: What Invoices Are Telling Us About The Strength Of The Freight Market

Whenever there's a transaction in the supply chain, there's an invoice. And a lot of those invoices get processed by US Bank, which has long had a large amount of business in the trucking sector.

The bank puts together a quarterly summary known as the U.S. Bank's Freight Payment Index, and it's a good barometer of the strength or weakness in the market. Bobby Holland, vice president and Director of Freight Solutions at US Bank, will join Drilling Deep host John Kingston to talk about what the bank said about market conditions in the second quarter.

John will also talk about the push to restrict the construction of new oil and gas pipelines in the U.S., why it's mostly futile but is yet one more place for a competitive standoff between the trucking and rail industries.

More articles by John Kingston

US Bank rolls out cafeteria-style payment system for carriers

Georgia trucking group in-person annual meeting led to no COVID infections

Triumph's factoring business softens in most significant metrics