'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For July 30: Mastercard, XPO And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2020 2:53pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Kourtney Gibson recommended a long position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS). She expects it to report another good quarter in October.

Karen Firestone is a buyer of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE: WCN).

Stephen Weiss likes XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE: XPO), which reports after the bell.

Josh Brown wants to buy Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA).

