'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For July 30: Mastercard, XPO And More
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Kourtney Gibson recommended a long position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS). She expects it to report another good quarter in October.
Karen Firestone is a buyer of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE: WCN).
Stephen Weiss likes XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE: XPO), which reports after the bell.
Josh Brown wants to buy Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA).
