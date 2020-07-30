'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For July 30: Mastercard, XPO And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Kourtney Gibson recommended a long position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS). She expects it to report another good quarter in October.

Karen Firestone is a buyer of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE: WCN).

Stephen Weiss likes XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE: XPO), which reports after the bell.

Josh Brown wants to buy Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA).