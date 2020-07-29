'Halftime Report' Trades Discuss Morgan Stanley, Nike And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova said he's going to hold on his long position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) and he's not going to add more shares. He is in the stock on the belief that the E*Trade acquisition was a good one, but he is not seeing the type of price reaction that he was hoping for.

Stephen Weiss thinks American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) is a buy. He likes its dividend yield and he believes that it deserves to double from here.

Jim Lebenthal recently bought Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT). He expects it to rally when we get past COVID.

Karen Firestone likes Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ: CHTR), but she wouldn't have a full position now due to price.

Terranova wouldn't sell Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE). He expects it to get above $100 after the earnings report in September.

Weiss believes that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) is a better buy than FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX). He likes the UPS dividend yield and the management has done a better job recently.

Lebenthal explained that Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) outperformed its peers on the news of the sale of its Speedway gas-station unit. He would wait for the final price tag because the sale could have a very positive impact on the company's capital structure.