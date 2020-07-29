Cramer Advises His Viewers On Slack, IBM And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said his charitable trust has a big long position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) and it has been a disappointment. The company reports earnings in August and if it doesn't deliver the numbers, he will have to cut the position and move on.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a buy, said Cramer.

IBM (NYSE: IBM) has a 5% dividend yield and Cramer would hold the stock. He likes the changes in the company.

Cigna Corp (NYSE: CI) is a very good company, but the chart looks awful, thinks Cramer. He added that he likes the stock at its current price and it can move back to its highs.

Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK) is a great product and it can be a great stock, said Cramer. He thinks that the court might have to decide if Microsoft is really enveloping it.

Cramer would stay away from Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: COMM) because it is a broken stock in the industry that is on fire.

Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) is a stock to put away, said Cramer. He likes it a lot.