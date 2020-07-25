Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Fast Money' Picks For July 27

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 25, 2020 10:36am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Fast Money," Bonawyn Eison recommended a long position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders (NYSE: XHB).

Jeff Mills is a buyer of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI). He thinks it will continue to benefit from low interest rates.

Steve Grasso believes that Trinseo S.A. (NYSE: TSE) is undervalued.

Brian Kelly is bullish on Bitcoin. He expects it to break out on the upside.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DHI + TSE)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Microsoft, Tesla Go Opposite Ways in Pre-Market Trading as Earnings Results Digested
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 21, 2020
Notable Insider Buys: Bed Bath & Beyond, Poseida Therapeutics And More
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bonawyn Eison Brian Kelly CNBC Fast Money Jeff Mills Steve GrassoMedia

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.