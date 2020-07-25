'Fast Money' Picks For July 27
On CNBC's "Fast Money," Bonawyn Eison recommended a long position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders (NYSE: XHB).
Jeff Mills is a buyer of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI). He thinks it will continue to benefit from low interest rates.
Steve Grasso believes that Trinseo S.A. (NYSE: TSE) is undervalued.
Brian Kelly is bullish on Bitcoin. He expects it to break out on the upside.
