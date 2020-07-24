'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For July 24: AMD, Raytheon And More
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Shannon Saccocia said she has just bought L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX). She likes its margins and she thinks it has a strong debt-to-equity ratio.
Stephanie Link recommended a long position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE: RTX).
Pete Najarian wants to buy Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD).
Josh Brown is a buyer of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM). He wants to play defense in his blue-chip portfolio.
