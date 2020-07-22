'Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Marriott, Estee Lauder And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova said he would be comfortable starting a position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR). He explained it's a back-to-normal trade and although it's still tough for the sector, Marriott is the best-in-breed and it will be able to endure. The economic recovery is unfolding outside of the U.S. and that is good for Marriott.

Stephanie Link would buy Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL). The stock is down 5% on the year because it has travel exposure, China exposure and the department store exposure. Link expects to see a strong recovery in China next year and she thinks that Estee Lauder is going to do well.

Jim Cramer likes Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM). He thinks a lot of new homes are going to be built and that's good for Waste Management because somebody needs to do a clean up when the construction is done.