Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For July 22: AMD, Union Pacific And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2020 2:04pm   Comments
Share:
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For July 22: AMD, Union Pacific And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian said that silver continues to go higher. He is a buyer of iShares Silver Trust (NYSE: SLV).

Stephanie Link wants to buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP).

Joe Terranova is bullish on iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSE: IEMG).

Jim Cramer likes Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) and its new Zen 3 processors.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMD + IEMG)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Option Signal Alerts To Grow Your Trading Account
Understanding AMD's Unusual Options Activity
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Intel, Texas Instruments To Kickstart Chip Earnings With 'Better-Than-Feared' Results
Nvidia, AMD Are Key Gaming Beneficiaries Ahead Of New Microsoft, Sony Consoles: BofA
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jim Cramer Joe Terranova Pete Najarian Stephanie LinkMedia

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.