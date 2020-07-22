'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For July 22: AMD, Union Pacific And More
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian said that silver continues to go higher. He is a buyer of iShares Silver Trust (NYSE: SLV).
Stephanie Link wants to buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP).
Joe Terranova is bullish on iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSE: IEMG).
Jim Cramer likes Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) and its new Zen 3 processors.
