'Halftime Report' Traders Advise Viewers On Citigroup, Netflix And Boston Beer

Kourtney Gibson said on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," that Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) is still a buy.

Jon Najarian owns a call spread in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), but that position is not doing well for him. He doesn't want to invite anybody else into that trade.

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE: SAM) has really outperformed so far and Bryn Talkington believes that it's going to continue to perform well.