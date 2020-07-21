Market Overview

'Halftime Report' Traders Advise Viewers On Citigroup, Netflix And Boston Beer

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 21, 2020 3:10pm   Comments
Kourtney Gibson said on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," that Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) is still a buy.

Jon Najarian owns a call spread in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), but that position is not doing well for him. He doesn't want to invite anybody else into that trade.

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE: SAM) has really outperformed so far and Bryn Talkington believes that it's going to continue to perform well.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: boston beer company CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon Najarian Kourtney GibsonMedia Trading Ideas

