'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For July 21: Pepsi, Disney And More
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Stephen Weiss revealed he has a long position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER). The company reports earnings after the bell and Weiss expects to see a great quarter.
Jim Lebenthal is bullish on Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS). He said the stock traded higher despite the negative news.
Kourtney Gibson likes Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER).
Jon Najarian is bullish on KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY). He noticed some call options buying in the name.
Bryn Talkington wants to buy PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP).
Posted-In: Bryn Talkington CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jim Lebenthal Jon Najarian Kourtney Gibson Stephen WeissMedia