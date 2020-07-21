'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For July 21: Pepsi, Disney And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Stephen Weiss revealed he has a long position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER). The company reports earnings after the bell and Weiss expects to see a great quarter.

Jim Lebenthal is bullish on Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS). He said the stock traded higher despite the negative news.

Kourtney Gibson likes Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER).

Jon Najarian is bullish on KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY). He noticed some call options buying in the name.

Bryn Talkington wants to buy PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP).