'Fast Money Picks For July 20': Intel, UnitedHealth And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money," Tim Seymour recommended a long position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH). He said that it had a very solid Q2 and it's breaking its all-time highs.

Steve Grasso has a long position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON). He has a price target of $30.

Karen Finerman is a buyer of puts in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY).

Guy Adami believes that Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) is going higher.