Cramer Shares His Thoughts On DraftKings, Teradyne And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE: IIPR) is an interesting stock and it has a good yield.

DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) has been a red-hot stock and Cramer is not going to bet against it.

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) is a very good company and Cramer would own the stock.

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) has got an activist among its shareholders. Cramer would hold the stock, but he would get out if the activist gets out.

Cramer would take a pass on Jumia Technologies AG - ADR (NYSE: JMIA). He said it's too nutty.