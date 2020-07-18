Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cramer Shares His Thoughts On DraftKings, Teradyne And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 18, 2020 9:31am   Comments
Share:
Cramer Shares His Thoughts On DraftKings, Teradyne And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE: IIPR) is an interesting stock and it has a good yield.

DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) has been a red-hot stock and Cramer is not going to bet against it.

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) is a very good company and Cramer would own the stock.

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) has got an activist among its shareholders. Cramer would hold the stock, but he would get out if the activist gets out.

Cramer would take a pass on Jumia Technologies AG - ADR (NYSE: JMIA). He said it's too nutty.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TER + DKNG)

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In DraftKings, Tenet
Draft Kings 'The Clearest Beneficiary' Of Very Strong New Jersey iGaming Numbers
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
A Look Into Teradyne's Price Over Earnings
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Canaccord's Graham Defends Bullish DraftKings Rating On 'Fast Money'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundMedia

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.