'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For July 17: Deere, Peloton And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian said he has seen upside call buying in Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON). He added to his long Peloton position on Friday.

Jenny Harrington is a buyer of Unum Group (NYSE: UNM). She believes the earnings expectations are way too low.

Kourtney Gibson wants to buy Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER). She is excited about its trucking venture and its Routematch acquisition.

Stephanie Link is bullish on Deere & Company (NYSE: DE).