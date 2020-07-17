'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For July 17: Deere, Peloton And More
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian said he has seen upside call buying in Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON). He added to his long Peloton position on Friday.
Jenny Harrington is a buyer of Unum Group (NYSE: UNM). She believes the earnings expectations are way too low.
Kourtney Gibson wants to buy Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER). She is excited about its trucking venture and its Routematch acquisition.
Stephanie Link is bullish on Deere & Company (NYSE: DE).
