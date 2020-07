On today's Driving Diversity special, Anthony Smith and Tim Dooner talk about issues that drive the people behind our supply chains.

They're joined by Pierre Laguerre, founder and CEO at Fleeting; Sahej Singh, Business Intelligence & Strategy manager at Reliance Partners; Hope White, CEO at H.D. White Logistics; and Brent Orsuga, founder and president at Pinnacle Growth Advisors.

