'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For July 15: Docusign, TJX And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 15, 2020 2:35pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova recommended a long position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX). He thinks it will endure this downturn.

Sarat Sethi is a buyer of Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) going into earnings.

Stephen Weiss wants to buy Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE: TSM).

Brenda Vingiello is bullish on TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX).

Kevin O'Leary likes Docusign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU).

