'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For July 15: Docusign, TJX And More
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova recommended a long position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX). He thinks it will endure this downturn.
Sarat Sethi is a buyer of Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) going into earnings.
Stephen Weiss wants to buy Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE: TSM).
Brenda Vingiello is bullish on TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX).
Kevin O'Leary likes Docusign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU).
