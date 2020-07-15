Cramer Shares His Thoughts On VMware, Snap And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer advised his viewer to buy more VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) shares. He likes its management team.

Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ: CYBR) is still good, said Cramer.

Cramer is torn about Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS), so he would rather buy Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST).

Cramer is a buyer of Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) because Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) keeps shooting itself in the foot and people are worried about Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR).

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) is a long shot, a 20 to 1 shot, said Cramer.

Cramer likes Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE: D) very much. He explained that it yields 5% and it has a very steady business. He sees it as a utility stock.

Chubb Ltd (NYSE: CB) is the best company among insurers, but Cramer doesn't like the insurance business right now.

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) is terrific, said Cramer. He likes the fact that the sports are coming back and he sees Penn National Gaming as a very well-diversified company.