Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On Under Armour, Ross Stores And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 14, 2020 3:20pm   Comments
Share:

Stephanie Link spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA). She said this is not a stock to own in this environment, but if the management can turn around the company, it could have a lot of earnings power.

Josh Brown would buy both iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ: IBB) and SPDR S&P Biotech (NYSE: XBI) in equal amounts. IBB is going to do better in a runaway bull market for biotech, while XBI is going to outperform in a more nuanced environment, explained Brown.

Michael Farr said Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) has a challenging environment going forward. It's still trying to open stores. He still has a position in the name, but it's not a big one. He has trimmed it already.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ROST + UAA)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Three-Day Weekend
7 Stocks To Watch For May 22, 2020
Why Under Armour's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Earnings Scheduled For May 21, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Josh Brown Michael Farr Stephanie LinkMedia Trading Ideas

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.