'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On Under Armour, Ross Stores And More
Stephanie Link spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA). She said this is not a stock to own in this environment, but if the management can turn around the company, it could have a lot of earnings power.
Josh Brown would buy both iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ: IBB) and SPDR S&P Biotech (NYSE: XBI) in equal amounts. IBB is going to do better in a runaway bull market for biotech, while XBI is going to outperform in a more nuanced environment, explained Brown.
Michael Farr said Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) has a challenging environment going forward. It's still trying to open stores. He still has a position in the name, but it's not a big one. He has trimmed it already.
