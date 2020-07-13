'Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Netflix, Disney And ViacomCBS

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jim Lebenthal said there's more room for Walt Disney's (NYSE: DIS) theme parks and studios to re-open and each of those should be positive for the stock. He expects Disney to trade in the mid-$130s in short order.

Lebenthal also commented on ViacomCBS Corporation (NASDAQ: VIAC), which like Disney was initiated as a Buy at Goldman Sachs. He said ViacomCBS is really undervalued on the basis of its streaming business.

Shannon Saccocia said Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is saving money right now because it can't produce new content, so therefore all the concerns we heard at this time last year about the amount of money that Netflix is going to have to pay to continue to build its library are going to come back.

She thinks the international business is going to be important because it's an easy way to monetize existing content. Saccocia sees the stock as a little pricey right now, but she thinks it could continue to appreciate through the earnings call.

